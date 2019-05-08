Lead Sports Photo: Freshman Eagles outfielder Carter Karotka goes airborne to make a catch during last week’s Fulton Tournament.

Two days after the Southern Boone County baseball team won the Fulton Tournament handily, they struggled to get their offense going.

An 8-7 extra innings loss to Battle on Monday showcased a team that looked noticeably different than the one that trounced Fulton 9-1 on Saturday. The Eagles struggled to string together hits to produce runs early in the game, and starter Nate Allen was roughed up by the Spartans from the get-go.

Trouble started in the bottom of the first, after the Eagles had tallied just one hit in the half inning beforehand. The Spartans initial batter reached on an error by center fielder Colby Phillips. That runner would be the first to score for Battle in a four-run first inning.

Allen struggled with command, but the error behind him didn’t help his case much either. He allowed three singles in the inning, struck out two to get the final outs, walked one and hit a batter. An error in the second resulted in another run scored for the Spartans, but after the bottom half of the first, Allen was able to settle down well and give his team a chance to stay in the game.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers