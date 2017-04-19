The SoBoCo soccer team’s unbeaten streak ended on Saturday, but only by the margin of overtime penalty kicks which had helped them win two other games.

SoBoCo fell in the championship game of the Moberly Tournament, missing four consecutive penalty kicks – any one of which would have won the game for them.

But while SoBoCo fell from the ranks of the unbeaten, they won their first two games at Moberly on Friday, defeating Mexico 3-0 and Fort Osage 0-0 (3-0 PKs) and rebounded from Saturday’s loss by defeating Stover 5-0 on Monday.

“We had three games go to penalty kicks in one week – and we could have won or lost all three,” said Eagles head coach Chris Miller. “But we competed in every one of those games – it’s a part of what that senior class of girls brings to the table.”

The Eagles, now 12-1-1, will host Battle today at 5 p.m.

In Game one at Moberly, SoBoCo got goals from Ellie Lacy and two from Kate Ponder for the 3-0 win. “They didn’t challenge us too much, but it was one of those games where we had to grind out a win,” Miller said.

On Friday afternoon, the Eagles faced a tough Class 3 Camdenton Lakers team.

“We had better chances, but our defense was very good,” Miller said.

~ There’s more Eagles Soccer in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace