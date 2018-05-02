Lead Photo: Eagles defenders Lauren Gateley, number 8, and Ellie Lacy, along with goalie Jo Scheer prepare to defend a corner kick in their win over Rolla. The Eagles defense has led the way in recent games and will be counted on heavily in the upcoming district tournament.

The Eagles baseball team lost for only the second time this season in a nail-biter in the semi-final round of the Fulton Tournament.

Rolla scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 4-3 win.

Both teams made errors which cost them chances to shut down rallies, but Rolla took advantage of Eagles miscues to get the win.

SoBoCo freshman Ethan Osborne pitched well enough to win, but was relieved by Seth Mueller, who took the loss.

The Eagles will play Fatima in the third place game on Friday at 4 p.m. at Fulton.

The Eagles soccer team will play Father Tolton at home on Thursday, May 3 at 5 p.m. SoBoCo then plays at Mexico on Friday. NOTE: This is a correction to the schedule in this week’s Journal as changes in the schedule were not relayed to the newspaper.