The SoBoCo Eagles volleyball team was beaten at the net on Monday by a taller, more experienced Camdenton Laker squad.

But while the Eagles lost in two straight games 20-25, 16-25, coach Jaime Nelson said she continues to see areas where the Eagles are improving.

“We take on teams like Hickman and Camdenton to measure how much we are improving,” Nelson said, “we saw that tonight.”

The Eagles made a game of it early, coming back from a 10-3 deficit to get within 3 at 16-13 with Sydney Mattas serving.

~ There’s more Eagles Volleyball in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace