It looked as though Parker Boyce’s 43-yard field goal with 6:33 left in the game would be enough for the Eagles football team to win their third game of the season on Friday night.

But it was Hallsville quarterback Zane Parnell who threw a 19-yard TD pass to Aaron Jones with 40 seconds left in the game to win if for the Indians 38-34.

It should have been no surprise that one team or the other would win the rivalry game late – strange things seemingly always happen in the SoBoCo-Hallsville games – and last-second heroics can now be added to the list.

Parnell thew the ball deep to BJ Fisher whenever the Indians needed it, starting with the game’s second play when Fisher got past the Eagles secondary, caught the pass and scampered to the end zone for a 78-yard TD.

“Parker made a great kick and we know that he is capable of making that kick,” said Eagles coach Trent Tracy. But tonight we could not complete a pass and we could not defend the pass – that cost us.”

By Bruce Wallace