When the SoBoCo Eagles have shot the ball well from the 3-point line this season, they have won ball games easily. Even when they had average nights shooting 3-pointers, they have won.

But on bad nights from the 3-point line, the Eagles have lost to Hallsvile, Blair Oaks and Fulton.

On Thursday in the Class 3, District 9 semi-finals, the Eagles could hardly buy a 3-pointer.

SoBoCo fired off 26 3-point shots, made only 6 and lost 64-61 to St. James.

The loss ended the Eagles season at 19-8.

Despite a lousy shooting night, the Eagles still had a chance to win. “We just didn’t shoot the ball well all night long,” said Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen said. “They shot the ball very well and most thought they had played their best game of the season. But I give our guys a lot of credit, we nearly found a way to win that game.”

The Eagles found themselves in foul trouble in the first half, with leading scorer Sam Stichnote on the bench for four minutes with two fouls. Still, the Eagles found themselves with a 37-35 lead at the break.

However, the Tigers went on an 18-11 third quarter run as the Eagles could not sink a shot from the outside. SoBoCo began their comeback in the final minutes, getting points from Stichnote and Rece Gilmore.

In the final three minutes, down by seven points, the Eagles began to close in on the Tigers.

In the final minute, the Eagles had closed the gap, were down by one possession and were fouling the Tigers. Down by one with seconds left, a St. James free throw went up off the rim, bounced on the other side of the rim…..and fell through.

By Bruce Wallace