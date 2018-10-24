LEAP SPORTS PHOTO: Eagles senior Hailey Hannah.

The Eagles volleyball team ended its season on Tuesday at the district tournament in Centralia, losing in the championship game to Kirksville.

The Eagles defeated Boonville in the semi-final round in two straight games by 26-24, 25-7 scores.

The Eagles turned right around and played top seed Kirksville for the championship, falling 25-22, 25-16.

Eagles get first round district win

The Southern Boone County volleyball team advanced in district finals after a 25-12, 25-22 win over Fulton in the first round of district play on Monday.

After beating Fulton in the regular season, SoBoCo knew the game plan and strengths of the Hornets and were able to neutralize their one strong middle hitter. Well-placed serves in both sets kept the defense out of system and unable to run the quick, short sets that make a middle hitter so powerful. The Eagles were also smart with tips and hits, mixing them up for a balanced attack that kept Fulton guessing.

Previous experience caused the team to get comfortable in the second set, head coach Emily Becker said. While it translated to a 25-12 set one win, that comfortability gave the Hornets a little too much opportunity to come back in the second set.

By Briley Eilers