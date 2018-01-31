After last Tuesday’s 56-46 overtime loss to Blair Oaks, the Eagles boys took Wednesday off and didn’t play again until last night’s first-round Classic game. It was designed by coach Andy Jahnsen to allow the SoBoCo players to re-fill their tanks after fading late in the loss to the Falcons and not scoring at all in the 5-minute overtime.

The Eagles started on fire and raced out to a 20-8 first quarter lead on the Falcons, however, Blair Oaks began to find their shooting range and came back to within 27-23 at halftime.

The second half was a back-and-forth game with the Eagles struggling to find any momentum and unable to penetrate inside against the taller Falcons defenders.

Both teams had the opportunity to break a 46-46 tie in the final seconds, however, both teams turned the ball over under pressure from the defense.

By Bruce Wallace