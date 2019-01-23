Lead Sports Photo: from left, Rece Gilmore, Tyson Smith and Brady Trammell had the Eagles on a roll until their second loss of the season Tuesday night.

Lead Sports Story: Eagles fall at Blair Oaks

The SoBoCo Eagles boys basketball team lost only its second game of the season, falling 51-33 at Blair Oaks on Tuesday night.

The Eagles were missing one of their leading scorers as Rece Gilmore is out two weeks with a broken hand. The Falcons took advantage, forcing the Eagles offense to take only open shots from the perimeter and using their height advantage to block the SoBoCo game in the lane.

The SoBoCo boys will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s Southern Boone Classic. The tournament begins on Monday with the Eagles girls, seeded third, will play on Monday. The boys received a bye and will not play until Thursday.