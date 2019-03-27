Lead Sports Photo: Senior Sarah Johnson makes a pass.

Lead Sports Story: Eagles explode on offense, jump to 5-0

The Southern Boone County girls soccer team continues to prove that their young talent is leading the way in scoring this season.

Freshman factored into two of the five goals the Eagles scored on March 19 against Fulton, and were crucial in the 5-0 shutout win. The young front controlled the ball for almost all the evening, frustrating older Hornets defenders.

But the freshman are balanced by a smaller group of tested juniors and seniors who bring stability to the team. It was easy to see how well the team has melded on their second goal of the evening. Senior Surraya Prince passed the ball to freshman Jersee Wren, leading her past defenders and into the open field. Wren stepped around the goalie that had come up in the box and shot a goal into the far corner. Up 2-0 at minute 21, SoBoCo controlled the game from that point on.

By Briley Eilers