The SoBoCo Eagles baseball team gave the Osage Indians all the chances they needed, but starting pitcher Clay Jeffrey and reliever Sam Salmons slammed the door shut with clutch pitching for a SoBoCo 3-2 win on Monday in Ashland.

The Eagles, now 8-9, are 5-1 in the Tri-County Conference. The traveled to California on Tuesday and face New Bloomfield at home tonight (see scores at bocojo.com) before competing in the Fulton Tournament next week.

SoBoCo fell behind when the Indians scored on a pair of errors in the third inning, but Conner Imhoff singled home a run to tie the game in the bottom of the inning. The Eagles then took the lead in the fourth when Ryan Sapp walked and Spencer Taggart beat out a bunt single. Shortstop Daniel Smith then singled home the go-ahead run with two outs for the Eagles and, when the Indians outfielder bobbled the ball, SoBoCo had runners on second and third with nobody out. Eagles designated hitter Brian Kent then hit the ball sharply to the Osage first baseman, who stepped on the bag for the out, allowing Taggart to score and make it 3-1.

By Bruce Wallace