After a long week, playing seven games in as many days, the Southern Boone County volleyball team was ready for a rest heading into the weekend.

The rest was made even sweeter after a win over Linn on Thursday following four losses and a split match between the Camdenton tournament on September 22 and conference rival Blair Oaks on September 24.

Long service runs in the first set by junior setter Sydney Mattas and middle hitter Brooklyn Marrs sealed a 25-10 win in the first set. Their aggressive serves proved to be a challenge for Linn, who was unable to utilize its strong outside hitters because of their inability to pass the first ball off a serve.

“I see their serves in practice and they’re phenomenal and then we get to games and I feel like we kind of let up a little because we’re afraid we’re going to miss. So we talked about that at practice…I’d rather them be aggressive and get the other team out of system,” Eagles head coach Emily Becker said.

By Briley Eilers