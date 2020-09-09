Coming off a week one loss to the Odessa Bulldogs, the Southern Boone football Eagles faced a different pack of Bulldogs from Mexico on Friday night. There was question that the game would be played after a member of the Mexico team tested positive to COVID-19 which forced the Bulldogs to cancel their first game last week.

The Eagles were able to pull in a fourth quarter win taking down the Bulldogs 28-20.

The score at half-time saw the Eagles leading 13-8. Head Coach Trent Tracy knew his team is strong in the second half after coming close to Odessa last week with a late push. Even with the loss to Odessa Tracy was impressed with his team’s performance in the second half.

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley