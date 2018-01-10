The SoBoCo Eagles opened the California Tournament on Monday as the third seed, but they looked like they could take on any Class 3 team.

The Eagles jumped to a 24-7 lead and the host Pintos were never really in the game as SoBoCo built the advantage to 51-21 at halftime and coasted to an 84-51 win.

The Eagles advanced into the semi-final round of the tournament to be played on Wednesday against Warrensburg, who narrowly defeated St. Elizabeth, at 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles had the hot hand from the start. SoBoCo shot 66% from the field for the game and hit 5-of-16 3-pointers.

By Bruce Wallace