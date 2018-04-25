The SoBoCo Eagles got a late first half goal from Kate Ponder and utilized a speedy and tenacious defense to defeat Rolla 1-0 on Friday.

Eagles junior Savana Johnson was moved from midfield to defense a few weeks ago and she has bolstered the middle of the Sotuhern Boone defense. “She knows the game and has a lot of soccer sense about her,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller.

The Eagles got solid play in goal from Jo Scheer and defenders Lauren Gateley, Ellie Lacy, Reganne Scheer and Johnson – especially in the second half when Rolla began to push midfielders forward and fire away at the defense.

However, SoBoCo nearly pulled off a few good offensive plays in transition as they utilized the speed of Koyia Prince and midfielder Surraya Prince to push the ball downfield.

By Bruce Wallace