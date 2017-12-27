Both the SoBoCo boys and girls basketball teams will be defending their Tri-County Conference Tournament titles this coming week.

In fact, both Eagles teams are the only teams to ever win the title – taking the initial two years of the tournament.

But this year the girls are seeded fifth and the boys are seeded fourth.

In the girls bracket, SoBoCo will face Eldon on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Middle School. The Eagles beat Eldon last week.

The SoBoCo boys will face Versailles on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m at the high school gym. The Eagles defeated Versailles earlier this season.

In the girls bracket, California is a heavy favorite to win the title, however, on the boys’ side, top-seed Hallsville will be challenged by Blair Oaks, Osage and Southern Boone.

The games will be played at Osage Middle School and High School.