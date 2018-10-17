Defense has been the name of the game for the Southern Boone County soccer team in recent weeks. S

ince an uncharacteristic Rolla tournament on the last weekend of September where they allowed nine goals over three games, the Eagles have won five straight shutout games. Those games have also seen a high number of goals scored by the offense, 32 to be exact. The combination of a defense that is becoming more comfortable together and the scoring ability of an offense led by Rece Gilmore is what’s made the difference to head coach Chris Miller.

“We’ve emphasized defense a little more [since the Rolla tournament]. Maybe it has something to do with us having the ball a little more, not giving up as many opportunities,” he said.

The few times the Eagles have given opposing teams a chance to score, they’ve had to face a tested goalkeeper in Nick Grabner. Grabner, who was crucial to the postseason run SoBoCo went on last season, has been a stabilizing piece for a defense that doesn’t have as much experience.

Miller said defense will continue to be important as districts get closer.

By Briley Eilers