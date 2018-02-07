The SoBoCo Eagles overcame a halftime deficit to go on a 21-6 third quarter run to defeat the Fulton Hornets 69-46 on Thursday evening in the Southern Boone Classic.

The win put the Eagles in the finals on Saturday against Hallsville. It was only the second loss all season for the Hornets – the other was also to SoBoCo, in the California Tournament.

The Eagles trailed 23-20 at the break, but the depth of the SoBoCo offense began to make a difference as role players Brady Trammell and Seth Mueller began connecting. Those baskets gave the Eagles a 27-25 lead and set the table for Rece Gilmore and Sam Stichnote.

By Bruce Wallace