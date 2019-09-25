The Southern Boone County Eagles may be the football team your mama warned you about. Undefeated this season after four games and outscoring opponents 179-87, the Eagles offense is rolling. Last Friday the Eagles branded the Eldon Mustangs in a 50-28 lashing.

Senior running back Tristan John made the Eldon scoreboard operator earn their money scoring six touchdowns while rolling up 326 total yards alone. That’s not a typo. John also had a 52-yard kickoff return.

The rest of the squad produced as well. Senior quarterback Tyson Smith went 5 for 10 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Chase Schupp also added a touchdown.

~ There’s more to the story in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley