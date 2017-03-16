By Bruce Wallace

The Eagles soccer team started slowly in their first scrimmage on Friday at Father Tolton. The Trailblazers were the more aggressive team and kept the ball in front of the SoBoCo goal – but could not manage to score.

“For the first 10 minutes, it looked like Tolton was on a mission and we weren’t ready to play,” said Eagles coach Chris Miller. “We got knocked around early on.” Yet, the Eagles got a goal from Callie Barnett and then another from Kate Ponder to come out ahead 2-0.

In their other two games, the Eagles tied Fulton 1-1, with Koyia Prince scoring and defeated Mexico 1-0 with Sara Johnson getting the winner. The Eagles, 20-3-1 last year, show signs of rounding into early season form.

“We got better as the night went on,” Miller said of Friday’s scrimmage that included the three 25-minute games. Miller tried a number of different lineups, giving different players and combinations the opportunity to show what they could do. “We wanted to see who could do what and by the time the evening ended, we were a little more confident than we were in the first 10 minutes,” Miller added SoBoCo returns the heart of a lineup that found plenty of opportunities to score last season, but lacked a strong midfield attack and defensive stoppers against quality opponents.

The Eagles are anchored by All State midfielder Kylie Shoot and attacker Kate Ponder. “We have a lot of scoring back,” Miller said, noting that Ponder, Prince and Faryn Griffin will lead the attack. But in the back, the Eagles graduated the Lacy sisters and Emma McGuire to injury. “Riley Scheer is the only returner with experience,” Miller added, “but we have Lauren Gateley and a number of players who you have not heard of yet.”

Miller is also looking at where senior Skyler Beeson will fit in. An All State basketball player, Beeson played competitive soccer through the sixth grade. Miller said Beeson’s athleticism is welcome. “We played her everywhere on Friday and we will see where she is comfortable in the lineup,” Miller added Katy Andrews returns in goal and the senior has the tools to be one of the best keepers in Mid-Missouri.