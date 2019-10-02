Long-time Southern Boone coach Dave Gill has been selected as one of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s 2019 inductees.

Gill spent 27 years at Southern Boone High School (1977 to 2003), working as a basketball, softball, golf as well as track and field coach.

He led the boys’ basketball team for 25 years (1978-2003) and holds school records for wins (445), games coached (679), conference titles (12), district titles (5), sectional titles (3) and 20-win seasons (9).

