The Southern Boone County Eagles ended the game the same way they did at the Hallsville Invitational Softball Tournament: with late game heroics.

This time, it was the bottom of the 11th inning.

SoBoCo and Father Tolton had each scored two runs. Tolton blasted a home run to start the second inning and added their last run in the fifth. The Eagles took a brief lead with a pair of runs back in the fourth inning after Brookelle Barnum tripled with two outs to drive in Dani Post, then Reganne Scheer drove Barnum home with a blooper behind second base.

Since the last score in the fifth inning, pitcher Cam Schaller struck out four and stalled Tolton’s offfense. Behind her, the defense fielded ground balls and fly balls with ease.

The Eagles were able to make in game corrections, such as left fielder Carrie Ponder did. After dropping a fly ball near the fence early in the game, Ponder robbed the Trailblazers of a home run by catching the ball off the top of the fence in the eighth inning.

By Briley Eilers