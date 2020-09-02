Southern Boone football’s opening game was a daunting test for the Eagles on Friday evening. Hosting the defending Class 3 state champions, the Eagles fell to the Odessa Bulldogs 33-20 in a game that was much tighter than the score indicates.

The Bulldogs took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. Down by a touchdown only 10 seconds into the opening game was not the way Eagles Head Coach Trent Tracy wanted to start the season.

“It was the first game of the season, playing the defending state champs, spending the whole summer wondering if we were going to get to play a game. Then we give up the opening kickoff,” said Tracy. “To the team’s credit, they didn’t lay down but that is not how you imagine to start off a game. We have got to be better than that. We are better than that.”

The Eagles had some success moving the football but were unable to string enough first downs together to get to the end zone. By halftime SoBoCo was down 20-0.

By Frank Finley