The Southern Boone County soccer team advanced to the district championship game after a 9-0 rout of Knob Noster on Monday.

The Eagles utilized a game plan that has brought success for much of the season, scoring early and often against a younger, slower defense. Forwards Deven Perry, Brett Brookshire and Rece Gilmore consistently outran anyone in white jerseys. Their combined speed and overwhelming control of the ball led to six goals in the first half and three in the second half before head coach Chris Miller emptied the benches.

After Gilmore scored the first goal seven minutes into the first half, the Eagles couldn’t be kept away from the goal. Austin King scored the second goal just eight minutes later, tapping in a ball just in front of the outstretched goalie.

“That first one’s always key, and once two and three came, everyone relaxed a little bit,” Miller said.

While some scoring plays came easy, the hustle of senior leaders like Perry also produced goals for the team. In the middle of the first half, Perry beat out a defender down the sideline for a ball. He then booted that ball to Forrest Parker who lay waiting in front of the goal to boot in the pass from Perry for the third goal of the game.

By Briley Eilers