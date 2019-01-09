Forget the state ranking, no matter how far up the standings they climb. Forget the undefeated record that gets thrown out by television announcers and opposing teams head coaches like it’s the Holy Grail. Forget any expectations that may come with those numbers.

That’s what Southern Boone County boys’ basketball head coach Andy Jahnsen is stressing to his team as they start play in the California tournament this week.

The Eagles are ranked No. 4 in the state by the Missouri Basketball Coaches’ Association, but Jahnsen doesn’t see that as a number to flaunt.

“Everybody wants to give us their best shot and knock us off. The rankings don’t do us any favors. We don’t talk about that stuff,” he said.

~ Read the rest in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers