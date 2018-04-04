The SoBoCo Eagles boys track team sprinted to first place at Friday’s Fayette Relays on the speed of three relay wins.

The Eagles won first place in the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relays with the speed of sprinters Ivan Bossert, Tristan John, Deven Perry, Nic Ditter, Ross Trittler, and Devon Heckman.

“We ran really well and had plenty of depth for this meet,” said track coach Adrian Cummings. “We have not had enough work yet (to be at full speed) but we will be outdoors all week – regardless of weather.”

~ Get team stats in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace