Lead Photo: Surraya Prince fires a pass for the Eagles in a game earlier this season. The Eagles won against Fulton 7-0 Tuesday. They will play in the district championship game tonight.

Lead Story: The Southern Boone Eagles boys track team finished second and the girls fifth at Saturday’s district track meet at California High School.

The boys had top results from Deven Perry, Ross Trittler and a hard-running group of relay teams.

Cassey Poole and Sayde Taggart won gold medals in the 400 meter dash and the 300 meter hurdles respectively.

The team titles were won by Centralia in both the boys and girls divisions. SoBoCo will send eight entries to the Sectional meet in the girls division and 10 entries to Sectionals in the boys meet. The Sectionals will be held Saturday at Lutheran North, the state track meet in Jefferson City will be held the following weekend.

By Bruce Wallace