The Southern Boone County boys basketball team finished out the regular season on a eight game win streak with two wins against Centralia and Boonville last week.

Coach Andy Jahnsen and his Eagles were looking to avenge a loss against Centralia earlier in the season. The Panthers had knocked Southern Boone out in the semifinals of the California tournament. It handed SoBoCo their first loss of the season after starting 12-0.

The first affair between the two had been the lowest scoring game for the Eagles to that point, and the second matchup was much of the same. A typically high-powered offense, SoBoCo scored just 11 points in the first quarter, but was able to hold the Panthers to only seven points. The defense was able to shut down the 3-point attack that had gotten Centralia off to a hot start in the previous game.

Offensively, the Eagles got into a rhythm in the second quarter, dropping 18 points. They kept the large lead for the rest of the game, winning handily 56-42. Rece Gilmore led the team with 21 points and Sam Stichnote added 18.

By Briley Eilers