The Southern Boone Eagles boys and girls basketball teams will be asked to do something that is very difficult in sports – repeat.

Both teams won last year’s inaugural Tri-County Conference Basketball Tournament in Eldon. This year’s 2nd Annual will be held in Hallsville with first-round games beginning Friday, Dec. 30.

To make matters tougher on the Eagles, both teams are favored to win – garnering the top seed in the tournament.

But as boys coach Andy Jahnsen and girls coach Tony Phillips send their teams into first round games Friday, they know they will be challenged.

In the boys bracket, Hallsville will challenge as the third seed and Blair Oaks, the No. 2 seed will seek revenge for their loss to SoBoCo in last year’s championship game.

The Falcons are 7-0 and feature big man Jason Rackers on the inside. Rackers, at 6-5, is scoring more than 20 points per game.

In the girls bracket, the Eagles know that Osage features a very athletic team, but the No. 2 seeded California Pintos have the lethal combination of athleticism, defense and outside shooting.

By Bruce Wallace