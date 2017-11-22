The Southern Boone Eagles boys and girls basketball teams both dropped their openers last night at Harrisburg.

The Eagles boys fell 66-63 in overtime on a buzzer-beater 3-point shot by the Bulldogs’ Scott Hill, the girls fell 52-49 in another close contest.

The Eagles boys trailed Harrisburg 28-25 at halftime and the two teams traded the lead throughout the second half. SoBoCo’s Sam Stichnote led the Eagles in scoring and SoBoCo actually led the game 57-56 with 1:16 left in the game, however, the Bulldogs tied it at 58-58 at the end of regulation.

The Eagles girls led their game 21-20 at halftime, but the Bulldogs came back to out-score the Eagles 14-11 in the third quarter. Carrie Ponder was the leading scorer for the Eagles. In a wild fourth period, Harrisburg did just enough to hold off an Eagles rally after the two teams were tied 42-42 late in the game.

The Eagles boys will host Moberly next Tuesday, Nov 28 and the girls open their home portion of the schedule by hosting Versailles on Thursday, Nov. 30.