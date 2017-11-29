The Southern Boone Eagles boys and girls basketball teams both dropped their openers last night at Harrisburg.

The Eagles boys fell 66-63 in overtime on a buzzer-beater 3-point shot by the Bulldogs’ Scott Hill, the girls fell 52-49 in another close contest.

The Eagles boys trailed Harrisburg 28-25 at halftime and the two teams traded the lead throughout the second half. SoBoCo’s Sam Stichnote led the Eagles in scoring with 26 points and 9 rebounds, and SoBoCo actually led the game 57-56 with 1:16 left in the game, however, the Bulldogs tied it at 58-58 at the end of regulation.

Rece Gilmore scored 19 points and Blake Dunn hit three 3-pointers, however, the Eagles were 8-for-23 from the free throw line, which ultimately cost them the game.

By Bruce Wallace