The Eagles boys basketball team pulled down a few postseason honors this week.

Tri-County All Conference first team honors went to Maguire Scheer and Sam Stichnote of SoBoCo; Second team to Spencer Taggart.

The Class 3, District 9 All District honors also went to Scheer and Stichnote. Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen was named Coach of the Year. The All District team included: Isaiah Wilson – Father Tolton, Jason Rackers – Blair Oaks, Steven Brandt – Fatima, Trey Marshall – St. James, Trey McKague – Hermann, Kaden Helsel – South Callaway, Dylan Skinner – Blair Oaks , Marquis Gantt – Dixon, Scheer and Stichnote from Southern Boone.