The SoBoCo Eagles took 38 varsity and junior varsity players to a one-day scrimmage camp on Saturday at Central Missouri and came away unbeaten – and almost untouched.

The Eagles wound up a week’s worth of summer camp by out-scoring five other squads – including Class 4 team Helias – by playing tough, physical football.

“We were on the field nearly the entire time we were there and scrimmaged against Marionville, Westran, El Dorado Springs, Boonville and Helias,” said Eagles coach Trent Tracy, “and our junior varsity scrimmaged the Osage JV.”

SoBoCo came out with a bang.

Featuring a front line that will include three returning starters and four seniors and a junior, the Eagles scored of five of their first six plays.

“We just really out-manned Marionville,” Tracy said of the Eagles fast start. “We had no idea of what to expect and everyone was playing a ‘vanilla’ offense and defense. It’s not like anyone has everything installed like they’re ready for a Friday night.”

But the Eagles coaches were very pleased to see their team play so competitively – on defense as well as offense.

~ Get today’s Journal for the rest of Eagle Football news ~

By Bruce Wallace