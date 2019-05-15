Lead Sports Photo: The SoBoCo Eagles 4×200 meter relay team qualified for sectionals over the weekend at the meet in California. The 4×200 team includes: Deven Perry, Alex Switzer, Rece Gilmore and Blake Dapkus.

Lead Sports Story:

The Southern Boone County girls soccer team advanced to the district championship with a decisive rout of Fulton, 9-0 on Saturday.

The talented Eagles team easily handled the young, two-win Fulton team, scoring four minutes in and not letting up anytime after that. A goal by Koyia Prince at the 39th minute of the first half summed up the easy success for SoBoCo in the game.

She dribbled her way up the field, cutting through the Hornets defenders to come within a few feet of the goal. Prince took a shot at goal from close range, which was initially deflected off of the hands of the goalkeeper. The rebound was snatched up by Prince, who took a second shot that went past the outstretched hands of Fulton’s goalkeeper and dribbled into the back of the net for the Eagles third goal of the game.

~ There’s more to the story in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers