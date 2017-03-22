By Bruce Wallace

The SoBoCo Eagles girls soccer team got two quick goals in their home-opener Tuesday evening and cruised to a 7-0 win over Fulton.

The Eagles moved to 3-0-1 on the season and host another district opponent, St. James, on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Junior Kate Ponder got the Eagles first goal just before the 5-minute mark when she headed a beautiful cross from Koyia Prince into the net for a 1-0 lead. Less than a minute later, the Hornets goalkeeper mishandled a shot and a crowd of Eagles swarmed the ball and Ponder knocked the ball into the net.

Fulton could not get their offense started as midfielders Kylie Shoot, Lauren Gateway, Savana Johnson and Ellie Lacy dominated every 50-50 ball and kept SoBoCo on the offensive end of the field.

Karyn Griffin got SoBoCo’s third goal of the first half with a beautiful 20-yard direct kick that zipped over the Fulton keeper’s head and into the goal.

The Eagles were against the steady north wind in the second half – but that made no difference as their offensive attack continued with four additional goals.

Ponder, Griffin and Prince had two goals each, Omni Flint had the other goal.