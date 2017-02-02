A week ago the Blair Oaks Falcons challenged the Eagles girls in a game won by SoBoCo.

The second time around, the Eagles made sure the game was never in doubt.

Emma Anderson, Skyler Beeson and Kylie Shoot connected with baskets early, the Eagles ran out to a 13-0 lead and they never looked back as they raced into the Southern Boone Classic Finals with a 60-32 win on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles will face Fatima in the championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. It will be the third consecutive Finals for the Eagles girls who won the title last year and lost to Fatima in 2015.

SoBoCo got 18 points from Shoot, 11 points from Faryn Griffin and 10 points from Beeson as they built their lead to 32-18 at halftime and never gave the Falcons a chance to get back into the game.

A new wrinkle for the Eagles was a new starter, sophomore Carrie Ponder. The top scorer on the JV squad, Ponder was moved into a starting position in place of Meagan Barnett (still recovering from a concussion).

“Carrie adds another dimension for us,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips. “She did some things tonight you would expect from a sophomore, but I was pleased with how she stepped up.”

• The Eagles JV team almost pulled off the upset of the tournament before falling to the Hallsville Indians 51-39 in the consolation bracket.

The Eagles fell into a 7-0 deficit to start the game, but bounced back to put points on the board and trail ww27-19 at halftime.

Despite missing their leading scorer Carrie Ponder – who started for the varsity team – the Eagles hung tough in the third quarter. SoBoCo pulled to within four at 30-26 on baskets by Dani Post and a 3-pointer by Reganne Scheer.

However, in the final period, after a Post 3-pointer to bring the Eagles within 3 at 38-35, the Eagles JV simply ran out of gas.

Hallsville hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes and connected from the free throw line when SoBoCo tried fouling to stop the clock. The Indians moved on in the consolation bracket with a 51-39 win.