The SoBoCo girls basketball team has not won since the first of this year, but that has not kept the Eagles from forcing opponents to the brink.

The Eagles have managed to keep the game close, and at timewsw even lead, before falling in the final minutes.

That same game played out on Monday in the Southern Boone Classic as the Eagles dropped a 59-53 game to the No.3 seed Troy Trojans. The loss drops the Eagles into the consolation bracket where they will play Hallsville – losers to Blair Oaks – on Wednesday.

The Eagles kept the game close in the first half with baskets by Reganne Scheer and a Kate Ponder steal and layup, then a 3-pointer. But the Trojans held a 25-20 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Eagles pulled even – but then fell behind by as much as eight, before pulling to within two points again and again.

SoBoCo’s Carrie Ponder, held scoreless in the first half, scored nine points in the second half and Gabbie Bruce hit a 3-pointer and a pair of layups along with a free throw on a traditional 3-point-play.

“Cabbie is growing up on the court,” said Eagles coach Tony Phillips of the sophomore. “She is competing at the varsity level for the first time and that is not easy – like Carrie Ponder last season.”

By Bruce Wallace