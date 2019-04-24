After falling to a Class 4 team for their first loss just over a week before, the Southern Boone County girls soccer team bested another Class 4 opponent for its 15th win of the season.

The Eagles downed Battle High School 6-1 in an offensive show by two freshman who’ve earnedstarting minutes on the team.

SoBoCo’s forwards attacked the Spartans’ defense early, getting a pair of shots on goal in the early minutes that they simply weren’t able to convert. They continued to drive the ball up field and controlled possession of the ball for much of the first half, however, and that control eventually led to a number of scores.

Midfielder Lexi Ussrey’s dribbling skills paved the way for the first goal, as she dribbled the ball out from a defender’s possession and passing it upfield to senior forward Koyia Prince. Prince dribbled and sped her way past a second defender, shooting it over to a primed Wren, who stood waiting in front of the goal. The pass fell perfectly in front of Wren with enough room to fake the goalie and tap a shot into the corner of the goal. At the 32nd minute, the Eagles were up 1-0, and looked to score even more.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Briley Eilers