The Southern Boone County baseball team suffered two tough losses this week.

Game 1 was a offensive loaded affair that resulted in a combined 11 runs from the Eagles and Centralia. The hitting came in chunks in the early innings, before the pitchers got settled down and put up zeroes for the remainder of the game.

Senior Sam Stichnote got the scoring started in the second with a round of aggressive baserunning, which head coach Brian Ash has been preaching since the start of the season. Stichnote walked to get on base, then stole second before Centralia’s pitcher could get the next pitch off.

At the plate, senior Brady Trammell battled his way to an even 2-2 count. He swung and missed on the fifth pitch, but the catcher dropped the third strike, allowing Trammell to advance to first and Stichnote to score. Without even getting a hit, SoBoCo was up 1-0 with a runner on.

Keegan Maynard advanced Trammell with a single, and Trammell then scored on a second dropped third strike. Maynard would score the third run of the second after Colby Phillips was walked.

By Briley Eilers