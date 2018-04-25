The SoBoCo Eagles had their game rained out at School of the Osage on Monday, so they moved the game to Ashland. The Eagles were still the “Guests” on the scoreboard and batted first and jumped at the opportunity.

SoBoCo put six runs on the board in the first inning.

The Eagles kept swinging a big bat, routing the Indians by a 13-1 score in five innings.

“I think the hitting was a little contagious tonight,” said Eagles coach Andy Jahnsen. “The kids really fed off of each other at the plate.”

Seth Mueller and Brady Trammell each had two-RBI hits in the Eagles first inning as SoBoCo jumped to a 6-0 lead.

Eagles pitcher Nate Allen gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the second, but it was the only hit he gave up in his four innings on the mound. Allen struck out three Indians batters and only allowed one base runner the rest of his outing.

SoBoCo center fielder Colby Phillips cracked a double in the second inning and later scored as the Eagles pushed their lead to 10-1. Blake Dunn and Ryan Andrews kept the offense rolling with hits in the third inning and both scored to further extend the lead. “We were more aggressive with our hands tonight and we made sure we were getting to the baseball at the plate,” said Jahnsen.

“We have to have an approach and they have to go to the plate knowing what they are looking for. These kids are beginning to figure it out at the varsity level – for most of them, it’s their first year at the varsity level and we are only nine games into the season.”

By Bruce Wallace