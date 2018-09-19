Southern Boone softball’s offense looked like night and day in the two games played last week.

Against South Calloway on Tuesday, the Eagles were held to just three hits over the seven innings of play. Strikeouts weren’t a problem as much as they have been in past games, however, with only one strikeout for the team.

Camryn Schaller pitched lights out despite the one run, allowing three hits in the game. The lone run she gave up came in the first when a baserunner scored on a groundout.

The sleepy bats for SoBoCo came alive on Thursday against California, posting six runs in a shutout of the Pintos.

Dani Post went 4-for-4 in the game, bringing in three runs on two doubles, a single and a triple. Olivia Kelly and Mariah Prince each recorded two hits, and Carrie Ponder and Andrea Reeder each had an RBI on one hit.

~ Today’s Journal has more Eagles Softball ~

By Briley Eilers