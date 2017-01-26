The SoBoCo Eagles got back to winning on Wednesday evening with a 68-59 victory over California at home.

While the score was closer than most anticipated – the Pintos are young and near the bottom of the Tri-County Conference – the Eagles were playing their four game since Friday and coming off a bruising loss at Blair Oaks.

That schedule has earned the Eagles a break until Tuesday’s opening games of the Southern Boone Classic.

The Eagles jumped to a quick 21-16 lead in the first quarter, but the Pintos shot well in the second fram and out-pointed the Eagles 24-17 and led SoBoCo at halftime 40-38.

The Eagles came back in the third period on an 18-10 run to pull ahead and won 68-59.

Maguire Schee led SoBoCo with 17 points, Zane Safely had 13 points for the Eagles and Garrett Goodnight and Sam Stichnote both had 12 points. Stichnote recorded six assists and 7 rebounds for SoBoCo.

• Maguire Scheer became only the 13th Eagle to reach the 1,000 point plateau in school history on Wednesday evening.

By Bruce Wallace