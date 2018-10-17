Celebration was the word of the night for Southern Boone County football on Friday.

The team recognized six seniors in their last home game of the regular season and announced homecoming king and queen in the midst of a 55-16 win over California.

Seniors Sam Stichnote, Colby Phillips, Brett Price, Will Duncan, Brett Stanfield and Parker Boyce have led the Eagles to a 6-2 record and a top 10 state ranking. Major leaders on the field, Stichnote and Phillips combine for a large part of the teams rushing yards while Price is a core of the offensive and defensive line and Stanfield is the leading tackler. Boyce’s field goal consistency provides SoBoCo with an offensive weapon many teams can’t rely on and Duncan plays on both sides of the ball.

The leadership will be something head coach Trent Tracy remembers about the 2019 seniors. Tracy says that while the talent may not be the best he’s ever had, more important is the buy in to the program the boys have demonstrated.

Stichnote proved this when asked what the focus of the team was with districts coming up in the next two weeks.

“Firstly it’s Boonville. We’ve got to focus one week at a time. It’s really just about focusing on Boonville right now and whatever happens, happens,” he said.

By Briley Eilers