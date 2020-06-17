The Southern Boone High School baseball team is back in action with games versus Jefferson City and Battle High Schools last week. Head Coach Brian Ash is just glad to be back on the field.

“It has been a positive experience for our players to even have opportunity to play this summer given the circumstances with covid-19,” Ash explained. “Our summer schedule is basically set to where we are playing class 5 teams. Competing against some of the biggest schools in the state will only help our players learn and understand the importance of competing on every pitch and for every out in the game.”

The Eagles dropped a game to Jefferson City 5-3 on June 9. Ethan Osborne was the starter on the mound going five innings with nine strike outs, allowing only three hits and a single run.

By Frank Finley

PHOTO: Brandon Sefton delivers a pitch versus the Spartans Thursday night.