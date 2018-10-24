The SoBoCo Eagles football team watched their 27-13 lead get cut in half in the third quarter, but drove the length of the field in the fourth quarter, add a Parker Boyce field goal and re-gain control of the game as they defeated the Boonville Pirates 43-27 in Boonville.

The win moved the Eagles to 7-2, gave them sole posssession of second place in the Tri-County Conference. SoBoCo will face Wright City at home this Friday in the first round of district play. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed.

“That drive (at the end of the third quarter) was big,” said Eagles coach Trent Tracy. “We ate a lot of clock, moved the sticks and kept their offense off the field. We were really happy with that drive.”

After going up by two scores again, SoBoCo’s Sam Stichnote intercepted a Boonville pass on the next drive. That turnover led to a 4-yard Colby Phillips TD run and a 36-20 lead.

Two plays later, Boyce jarred the ball loose from a Boonville running back, popping the ball right into the hands of Will Duncan. Eagles quarterback Sam Stichnote converted that turnover into another TD on a 16-yard run and a 43-20 lead.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace