SoBoCo Eagles 39 Fatima 37

The SoBoCo Eagles girls basketball team got another dose of what has become some regular medicene on Monday night at the opening round of the California Tournament. The Eagles got the double dose of their opponent’s best game and a defense with a twist – this time from the Fatima Comets.

Despite their best effor in an upset bid, SoBoCo’s Faryn Griffin hit a 10-foot baseline jumper at the buzzer to lift the Eagles to a 39-37 win. Griffin’s shot was the only basket she made from the field all night, going 1-for-10.

“We shot 20% and just didn’t play well,” said coach Tony Phillips. “But it took a lot of guts for Faryn to take that shot and we found a way to win.”

The Eagles moved their record to 11-0 on the season. They will face Battle on Wednesday. SoBoCo trailed late in the game, but tied things up on a shot by Skyler Beeson. With the game tied, Emma Anderson took a charge in the lane and gave the Eagles the ball which set up Griffin’s heroics.

Meagan Barnett led the Eagles with 17 points and Beeson scored 12. The Comets utilized a daimond-and-two defense with the Comets attempting to shut down Beeson and Kylie Shoot.

“That just gives us the opportunity to use other weapons,” Phillips said.

~ Get more Eagles Basketball news in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace