The Southern Boone Eagles football team will advance in district play after a lopsided win over St. Michaels Friday night. The Eagles came out strong posting a 48-3 lead by halftime. The score resulted in a running clock for the final two quarters. There was no scoring by either team in the last half but it allowed Southern Boone to give back-up players valuable playing time.

“Friday night’s game versus St. Michael went honestly as well as I expected. Our guys prepared very well all week and it showed,” Eagles Head Coach Trent Tracy explained. “Offensively we had great blocking up front and on the perimeter. Our rushing attack was dominating. I was happy to see a variety of players get in the end zone for touchdowns.”

By Frank Finley