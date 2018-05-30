Lead Photo: Eagles 4×400 relay team brought home the gold from the State meet in Jefferson City last weekend. The team includes, from left: Rece Gilmore, Devon Heckman, Ross Trittler and Deven Perry.

The SoBoCo Eagles 4×400 relay team of Rece Gilmore, Devon Heckman, Ross Trittler and Deven Perry won gold on Saturday at the state track meet.

The relay team was a part of a strong Eagles contingent that saw six other All State finishes in the Class 4 meet.

The Eagles relied on a strong third leg by Trittler and a finishing kick by Perry to win the gold.

In their preliminary race, the Eagles were in 7th place when Trittler got the baton and he moved SoBoCo to fourth place and then Perry brought the Eagles around to first at the finish.

By Bruce Wallace