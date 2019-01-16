The Southern Boone County girls’ basketball team met the California Pintos for a second time this season in the semifinals of the California Tournament.

Earlier in the season, California came to Ashland and handed the Eagles a 56-36 loss. SoBoCo battled with the No. 9 team in the state but came up short, losing 57-53.

A slow start put the Southern Boone in a hole early, down 21-10 at the half. But the Eagles showed resiliency, bringing the score to within ten at the end of three quarters of play. It was too little too late, however, and when the Eagles pulled to within two at the final seconds, the Pintos threw the ball the length of the court and connected on the layup at the buzzer to win 57-53.

By Briley Eilers