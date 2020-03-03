By Frank Finley

It is said defense wins championships. The Southern Boone Eagles proved that notion true saddling the California Pintos in a 53-34 victory to take home the Class 3, District 9 crown Friday night in front of a loud Ashland crowd. Eagles fans packed the gymnasium in Eldon to witness a win over long-time rival California, who had beaten the Eagles twice earlier in the season and accounted for half of Southern Boone’s four losses on the season.

Eagles’ coach Damon Wren set the tone with his team for District play.

“It started before the first game against Eldon when I wrote “Defense” on the white board and told the players that this is how we will win this District,” Wren shared. “The girls bought in and took it to heart, playing the best defensive stretch in three games that I’ve seen in a very long time in arguably one of the best districts in the state.”

